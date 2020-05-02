Rain Returns Sunday Afternoon

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Justin Hobbs

Saturday, May 2, 2020

After a pleasantly warm and sunny Saturday we prepare to say hello to rain chances again as we head into Sunday. If you want to get a run in or enjoy the outdoors, do it in the morning hours. Showers and thunderstorms roll in into the mid-afternoon with some strong to severe storms with wind damage being the main concern. The showers will clear out of hear into the late night and we start the week of dry and mild but multiple scattered rain chances make it in this week with temperatures steadily cooling.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Mild

Low 63, winds S-6

SUNDAY: Increasing Clouds, Breezy, Showers/Storms Late

High 80, Low 55, winds SW-11

MONDAY: Partly Sunny, Scattered Showers Late

High 76, Low 59, winds E-5

