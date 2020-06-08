Rain Returns Tuesday
WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast
Prepared by Matthew Stephens
Monday, June 8, 2020
The dry, sunny weather continues for one more day, but rain returns by Tuesday, as remnants of Cristobal will spread showers and storms into the region tomorrow, into Wednesday. After the Tropical feature clears to the North, the humidity will drop along with temperatures. Readings will end the week in the mid to lower 80's, staying dry and sunny..
Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...
TODAY: Mostly Sunny, Hot
High 90, Low 76, winds E-9
TUESDAY: Showers and Storms Likely
High 86, Low 72, winds S-16
WEDNESDAY: AM Showers, Cooler
High 84, Low 62 winds SW-15
