Advertisement

Rain Returns Tuesday

(WBKO)
Published: Jun. 8, 2020 at 3:57 AM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

*Now on your Amazon Alexa device!*

Prepared by Matthew Stephens

Monday, June 8, 2020

The dry, sunny weather continues for one more day, but rain returns by Tuesday, as remnants of Cristobal will spread showers and storms into the region tomorrow, into Wednesday. After the Tropical feature clears to the North, the humidity will drop along with temperatures. Readings will end the week in the mid to lower 80's, staying dry and sunny..

Be Weather Ready by downloading the WBKO Weather App from Google Play and the App Store:

Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...

TODAY: Mostly Sunny, Hot

High 90, Low 76, winds E-9

TUESDAY: Showers and Storms Likely

High 86, Low 72, winds S-16

WEDNESDAY: AM Showers, Cooler

High 84, Low 62 winds SW-15

b>Hour-by-Hour and 7-day Forecast at WBKO.com/weather

24 Hour First Alert WeatherPhone 270-467-0373

AAASystems WeatherCam Network wbko.com/weather/cams

Latest News

Weather

Heat And Humidity On For Monday

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Justin Hobbs
Heat and humidity return for Monday but rain chances return into Tuesday.

Weather

Heat Is Back On For Sunday But Not For Humidity

Updated: Jun. 6, 2020 at 11:30 PM CDT
|
By Justin Hobbs
Sunday looks to be warm but the humidity will take a drop.

Weather

WATCH - Mainly Dry This Weekend

Updated: Jun. 5, 2020 at 5:10 PM CDT
|
By Shane Holinde
A small break in the high humidity Sunday before remnants of Tropical Storm Cristobal move in next week

Weather

A Sticky Situation this Friday

Updated: Jun. 5, 2020 at 12:22 PM CDT
|
By Justin Hobbs
Showers are out of here and the sun is warming us on up with very humid conditions.

Latest News

Weather

Cloudy To Kick Off Our Friday

Updated: Jun. 5, 2020 at 7:30 AM CDT
|
By Justin Hobbs
The main rain has moved off to the east. We will see these morning clouds break up more into the afternoon.

Weather

WATCH - Unsettled Start to the Weekend

Updated: Jun. 4, 2020 at 5:27 PM CDT
|
By Shane Holinde
Relief from heat and humidity coming by Sunday

Weather

Pop Up Thunderstorms Fire Up Across The Region

Updated: Jun. 4, 2020 at 12:11 PM CDT
|
By Justin Hobbs
Along with the muggy conditions today, we contend with showers and thunderstorms so of which may have gusty winds and small hail.

Weather

Umbrellas Needed For The Afternoon

Updated: Jun. 4, 2020 at 7:12 AM CDT
|
By Justin Hobbs
Scattered showers and thunderstorms break out into the afternoon as a front approaches the region.

Weather

WATCH - Storm Chances Climb

Updated: Jun. 3, 2020 at 4:49 PM CDT
|
By Shane Holinde
Our work week ends unsettled

Weather

It Is Going To Be A Steamy Day

Updated: Jun. 3, 2020 at 12:31 PM CDT
|
By Justin Hobbs
Partly sunny today with temperatures climbing into the 90's.