Rain Returns Tuesday

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

*Now on your Amazon Alexa device!*

Prepared by Matthew Stephens

Monday, June 8, 2020

The dry, sunny weather continues for one more day, but rain returns by Tuesday, as remnants of Cristobal will spread showers and storms into the region tomorrow, into Wednesday. After the Tropical feature clears to the North, the humidity will drop along with temperatures. Readings will end the week in the mid to lower 80's, staying dry and sunny..

Be Weather Ready by downloading the WBKO Weather App from Google Play and the App Store:

CLICK HERE

Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...

TODAY: Mostly Sunny, Hot

High 90, Low 76, winds E-9

TUESDAY: Showers and Storms Likely

High 86, Low 72, winds S-16

WEDNESDAY: AM Showers, Cooler

High 84, Low 62 winds SW-15

b>Hour-by-Hour and 7-day Forecast at WBKO.com/weather

24 Hour First Alert WeatherPhone 270-467-0373

AAASystems WeatherCam Network wbko.com/weather/cams