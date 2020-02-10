Rain Showers Likely Monday

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Matt Stephens

Monday February 10, 2020

Scattered showers are pushing through South Central Ky this morning ahead of a frontal boundary that will provide rain chances through the first half of the week. Temperatures look to remain mild however with highs in the mid 50s Monday afternoon. Rain chances lessen on Tuesday, however more showers are likely Wednesday. Things turn a bit chilly Thursday and Friday, however at this time, Valentines Day (Friday) looks rain-free.

Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...

MONDAY: Rain Likely Especially in the Morning

High 54, winds SW-11

TONIGHT: Scattered Showers, Mild

Low 40, winds N-9

TUESDAY: Cloudy, Stray Shower Possible

High 49, Low 38, winds NW-8

