Rain To End This Morning

Prepared by Shane Holinde

Wednesday February 12, 2020

***FLOOD ADVISORY THRU FRIDAY MORNING***

Rain finally ends Thursday morning, leaving us with cloudy skies and blustery conditions for the rest of the day. An arctic front rolls through Thursday evening, sending in very cold air for the end of the week. We'll wake up to lows in the teens and wind chills as low as single digits Friday! Valentines Day (Friday) looks sunny but cold. Readings warm back up this weekend, but shower chances return late Sunday. Our weather stays unsettled well into next week.

THURSDAY: Few AM Showers, Cloudy, Blustery and Chilly

High 44, Low 16, winds NW-14

VALENTINE'S DAY (FRIDAY): Sunny but Cold

High 33, Low 19, winds N-6

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy, Warmer

High 50, Low 37, winds S-11

