Rain To Wake You Up Tomorrow

Prepared by Justin Hobbs

Sunday, October 6, 2019

Sunday was a much needed rainy and gloomy day. The rain will continue throughout the night with continued measurable rainfall into Monday morning. You'll want the umbrella to start Monday, rain will move out by afternoon with cooler air. Into the week more seasonable weather, night time lows could get chilly down in the 40's. Another front moves through late week and brings fairly cool air with highs towards the weekend in the 60's.

TONIGHT: Continued Showers and A Few Thunderstorms

Low 55, winds N-10

MONDAY: Showers and Thunderstorms Early, Then Clearing and Cool

High 65, Low 47, winds NE-10

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny, Cooler

High 72, Low 49, winds NE-9

