Rain Will Soon Return

Prepared by Justin Hobbs

Sunday, July 28, 2019

We had a beautiful weekend with abundant sunshine and highs in the lower 90's. We should stay dry up till midday on Monday but some scattered showers move in around the evening commute. We may catch a short break but as the cold front dives in...showers and thunderstorms become more scattered around the region. Tuesday will be our soggy day before we dry out for the rest of the week.

TONIGHT: Fairly Clear, Patchy Fog

Low 69, winds CALM

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny, Very Warm and Humid, Late Thunderstorms

High 90, Low 70, winds SW-11

TUESDAY: Scattered Showers and Thunderstorms

High 85, Low 66, winds SW-6

