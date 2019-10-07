'Rain is a good thing' for Jackson's Orchard in Bowling Green

With the unusual warm weather this fall season farmers have experienced some drought and are turning to extra water usage.

Jackson's Orchard is normally able to turn off their irrigation system once they get into September. But this year it stayed running until around Saturday afternoon.

Luckily on Sunday the orchard did receive some rain and they are hoping to continue to get more rain throughout the week.

"September was an interesting month. Obviously excessive heat, no rain, and it was a little trying but we made it through. Hopefully looking for better weather now that October has gotten here," said Jonathan Price, Orchard Manager

Despite the crazy hot weather the orchard is still fully geared up for their Pumpkin Festival. Which is currently going on during the month of October and they are plenty of different types of pumpkins to pick from.

"This weekend, the next three weekends, pumpkins concessions, hayrides, caramel apples, apple pies, petting zoo playground, all the fall stuff is here. That is on the weekends and its on this upcoming week during everybody's fall break," added Price

This coming week Jackson's Orchard will be open during the week for their Pumpkin Festival. Which includes hayrides, a petting zoo and much more.They will return to regular fall hours after this week.