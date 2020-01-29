Rain with Some Light Snow Possible Early Today

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Matt Stephens

Wednesday, January 29, 2020

Scattered waves of rain showers with some light snow mixed in are moving through South Central Ky early this morning. Fortunately, temperatures still remain a few degrees above freezing, so accumulations and travel hazards are not expected. Best chances for snow will likely stay confined to the North and West of BG. Readings will gradually warm into the 40s through out the day, keeping the majority of any expected precipitation in the form of rain. Mostly Cloudy and cold conditions will persist tonight with precipitation chances ending.

Expect seasonal readings through the remainder of the week before we jump back into the milder 50s by the weekend. A weak system moves through late Friday with a small shower chance. Otherwise, the upcoming weekend appears dry and warm!

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Chance of Rain/Wet Snow Showers Early

High 44, Low 32, winds NE-5

THURSDAY: Clouds with Some Sun, Cool

High 46, Low 33, winds N-4

FRIDAY: Chance of Showers

High 48, Low 35, winds S-5

