Rainhill Equine Facility serving blind horses, will benefit from 3 Degree Guarantee fundraiser

For the month of July, weather director Chris Allen has been working to predict temps within three degrees, and then Service One Credit Union will donate to a particular charity for each accurate day.

Karen Thurman cares for 48 rescued horses at her nonprofit farm, Rainhill Equine Facility. (Photo: Madison Martin)

Rainhill Equine Facility will benefit from July's fundraising efforts.

"I'm one of the few rescues in the United States that even takes blind horses," said Karen Thurman, founder of Rainhill Equine Facility.

Thurman has been running the horse sanctuary here in Warren County since 2001.

The nonprofit, located on a 185 acre farm, currently cares for 48 horses, all with different stories of what led up to their arrival.

Horses from all over the country now find their home there.

Over 30 years ago, the farm had first housed a riding facility, eventually then taking care of old race horses.

She started getting calls to rescue blind horses. Today, out of the dozens of horses she cares for, 34 of them are completely blind.

"Well, you can't even tell, can you? They have friends, they have stuff that they do. They know where their food is. They have a regular life; nobody would ever know except for maybe a little run-in with the fence occasionally," said Thurman.

It's a huge task, caring for these creatures. Some were abandoned, others abused. Whatever their story, they've found solace at the rescue.

The farm is a nonprofit, and has no daily volunteers, besides Karen, who lives nearby on the property.

The money from the 3 Degree Guarantee will be going towards a new barn, whose plans are in the works.

"Probably my vision, 100 feet long, split in half so that (the horses) can come in in three different sections. Half of it with concrete, so that's where we'll store hay, and they'll be allowed to come in," she explained.

The hours are long, and the work, difficult.

"It's a hard job. You don't do this because it's fun," said Thurman. "You do this because God has put something in your heart and told you to do it."

The check will be presented to Thurman on AMKY on WBKO-ABC August 2.

To help Rainhill Equine Facility yourself, they can always use gift cards, grain from Southern States, salt blocks, hay, bedding, and of course -- apples and carrots.