Rain's Falling, Temps Falling, Too

Prepared by Chris Allen

Thursday, November 7, 2019

A cold front easing through should drop anywhere from 1/2" to 1" of rain across our area by Thursday afternoon. We start in the 50s, but chilly north winds will send temperatures tumbling into the upper 30s by day's end. Friday looks quite cold, with wind chills as low as the teens in the morning! At least sunshine returns for the end of the week and sticks around for Saturday's Veterans Day Parade in downtown Bowling Green. Another shot of unseasonably cold air arrives early next week. There's even a chance of light rain possibly ending as light snow late Monday. By Tuesday, readings may run as much as 25° below normal with near-record cold daytime highs in the 30s and nighttime temps in the teens!

THURSDAY: Breezy & Turning Colder, Rain Ending Late

AM High 53 Temps Falling into 30s, Low 25, winds N-12

FRIDAY: Sunny but Unseasonably Cold

High 43, Low 23, winds NE-7

SATURDAY: Sunny and Warmer

High 52, Low 35, winds SW-5

