Rainy Day Streak Ends!

Prepared by Shane Holinde

Monday, June 24, 2019

Showers and thunderstorms have diminished as a cold front as cleared the region. Tuesday should be our first rain-free day in 10 days! We'll have mostly sunny skies and seasonably warm temperatures with humidity levels a bit lower. By Wednesday, south winds will send more humid air back into the region. This combined with daytime heating may trigger some isolated, late-day showers and thunderstorms beginning Wednesday and lasting into the weekend. Not everyone sees rain everyday, however. Otherwise, expect partly to mostly sunny skies each day, with highs climbing to near 90° by Thursday...staying close to that mark through at least Monday.

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny and Warmer

High 87, Low 67, winds SW-8

WEDNESDAY: Warm and Humid, Afternoon T/Showers Possible

High 88, Low 68, winds SW-7

THURSDAY: Hot & Humid, Isol'd PM T/Shower Possible

High 90, Low 69, winds E-7