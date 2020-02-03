Rainy Times Ahead!

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

*Now on your Amazon Alexa device!*

Prepared by Shane Holinde

Monday, February 3, 2020

We started the work week with record warmth! The high temperature in Bowling Green was 73°, breaking the old record of 71° set in 1927. Clouds will increase this evening, with rain arriving late tonight. We stay wet through the next several days as waves of rain move through. Upwards of three inches of rain is possible through Thursday. With colder air taking over, we may see a few snowflakes fly as we head towards the end of the week.

Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...

TUESDAY: Periods of Rain, Breezy.

High 61, Low 44 winds SW-12

WEDNESDAY: Showers Likely, Cooler.

High 50, Low 41 winds NE-7

THURSDAY: Showers Likely, Cool.

High 46, Low 33 winds W-6