Raising Cane's opens its doors in Bowling Green

If you're exploring your dinner options, there is now a new restaurant to consider in Bowling Green.

Tuesday morning, Raising Cane's held their grand opening.

During the ceremony, officials cut the ribbon to the restaurant and 20 lucky people got gift cards for free Raising Cane's for one year.

"We open up Raising Cane's in large metropolitan areas and in small towns and Bowling Green is not a small town and it has a lot going on and a lot going for it," said Garyen Denning, President of Dropping Bird, the Franchise Partner of Raising Cane's.

Organizers told 13 News around 100 people were lined up awaiting the opening and they opened their doors early and began serving food around 9:30 am.

"I want them to know that the experience that they are going to get at Raising Cane's is unique and we've actually gotten a lot of feedback from our customers already who are in the restaurant," said Denning. "It's anything but a typical fast-food restaurant, from the menu, from the food quality, from the experience in the dining room, I think once you come and experience it you will get it."

As part of the ribbon-cutting, officials with the restaurant presented Make a Wish with a 1,000 dollar check.

Those with the restaurant are also using part of the proceeds from their opening day to go toward Make a Wish for a toy drive.

