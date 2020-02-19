Raising Cane's to celebrate grand opening in Bowling Green

Bowling Green is soon adding another popular chicken restaurant to the food scene.

Raising Cane's is celebrating their grand opening next Tuesday.

The store is located on Campbell Lane and at the ribbon cutting ceremony they are giving away 20 gift cards for free food from Raising Cane's for an entire year.

"We are actually going to give you that perfect box, and it's going to be piping hot every single time you get it so they should come here and check out the building and the crew that we have that we are really excited about," said Garyen Denning, President of Dropping Bird, the Franchise Partner of Raising Cane's. "We've been able to hire 95 people in the community, so we're really excited for people to come here and experience our one love, chicken fingers, and everything that goes with it."

Denning says Bowling Green has a vibrant community and they are excited to grow the franchise in south central Kentucky.

"We have 17 Raising Cane's right now all throughout Kentucky and Bowling Green has kind of been circled on the map, and getting involved with the community as well as the university and Western, we are anxiously awaiting next Tuesday," added Denning.

For their opening day the restaurant has Partnered with Make a Wish for a toy drive.

"We've been overwhelmed by the amount of people that have reached out to us wanting us to get involved. We've already started fundraising, etc.," said Denning.

Raising Cane's is open Sunday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to midnight.