Ralphie's Fun Center in Glasgow to close

Per the request of Governor Beshear, Ralphie's Fun Center will be closing March 16 at 5 p.m.

The fun center will remain closed until the governor feels it is safe to open to the public again.

During it's shut down, they will be deep cleaning and sanitizing all areas of the facility.

If you have an event or party scheduled, you will be contacted by management to make adjustments.

League Bowler will be contacted on Monday, March 16 with information regarding all leagues.

Ralphie's fun center apologizes for any inconvenience and hopes of stay well and this state of emergency ends quickly.