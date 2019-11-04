Rand Paul calls out media at Trump Rally in Lexington

President Trump pulled U.S. Senator Rand Paul up on the stage to speak at Governor Matt Bevin's campaign rally in Lexington Monday night. And the eye doctor from Bowling Green immediately launched into a fiery defense of the president against impeachment, reiterating Trump's call for the Ukraine whistleblower to step forward.

President Donald Trump and Sen. Rand Paul at Rupp Arena in Lexington. (Pool)

"The whistleblower needs to come before Congress as a material witness," said Paul, "because he worked with Joe Biden at the same time Hunter Biden was getting money from corrupt oligarchs. I say tonight to the media 'Do your job and print his name!'"

Paul also told his colleagues in Congress and every republican in Washington to step up and subpoena Hunter Biden and the whistleblower.