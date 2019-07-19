Rand Paul defending objection to 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund against Jon Stewart

Senator Rand Paul is defending his decision to object to the 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund recently passed by the House.

The bill would extend funding for the program through 2090.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is expected to bring the bill to the floor within the next few weeks, but Senator Kirsten Gillibrand of New York attempted to fast track the bill with a unanimous vote.

Paul and Senator Mike Lee of Utah objected to the unanimous vote.

Paul said any new program, especially one lasting through 2090, should be accompanied by cuts in other areas. His objection caught the ire of comedian Jon Stewart, who testified before members of Congress on behalf of 9/11 victims.

Paul said Stewart is being "dishonest" and has misrepresented his stance.

“We ought to set the record straight, because Jon Stewart can’t just have a free pass to lie to people," Paul said. "He thinks he’s a celebrity and think facts don’t matter.”

Paul said he will offer an amendment to the bill, should it come to the floor. He said he wanted the Senate to debate the bill before holding a final vote.