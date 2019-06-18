Sen. Rand Paul introduces bill to reduce paperwork for farmers

U.S. Senator Rand Paul introduced the Paperwork Reduction for Farmers and H-2A Modernization Act to reduce red tape in agriculture.

Paul says his bill will reform the system farmers in multiple industries use to hire temporary workers. The bill would require the Department of Labor to create an online application system, as well as notify farmers about any denial or delay in the application process.

"My bill gets government out of the way so these Kentucky farmers and industries can grow, succeed, and continue supporting the Commonwealth’s economy,” said Paul.

The bill would also reward temporary workers who abide by the terms of their visas with faster approval times. Paul said this would make it easier for farmers to hire returning workers, as well as make it easier for the workers themselves.

In a statement, Paul emphasized how he thinks the bill would help Kentucky's agricultural community and economy. Representatives from a number of agricultural organizations, including the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association and the Seasonal Employment Alliance, have expressed support for the bill.

More details on the bill are available on the senator's website.