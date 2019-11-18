Rand Paul stops in Bowling Green, discusses tariffs and impeachment hearings

Senator Rand Paul stopped in Bowling Green Monday morning to meet with business leaders to discuss challenges facing the industry in this region.

Paul says the message from business leaders is they are worried about the trade war between the US and China and tariffs.

He says trade affects many industries from farming to automobile parts and across the state industry leaders are asking when there will be an agreement between the US and China.

"And I will take the message back to President Trump and to those negotiating the trade deals that there are a lot of Kentucky jobs that depend on trade and we need to try to get to an agreement as soon as we can," said Paul.

During his stop, Paul also commented on the impeachment hearings saying he believes it is not fair.

He told 13 News he believes criminalizing the president could deter people from running for president in the future.

"I just think that is has become so politicized that I just don't think this is something you impeach the president over and I think half the public agrees with me and half doesn't and, you know, ultimately I think the better way to decide this when we disagree is to have an election and we are going to have one in less than a year," said Paul.