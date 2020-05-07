Rand Paul talks small business, economy with BG Chamber of Commerce

U.S. Senator Rand Paul held a virtual small business discussion with the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday, where small business owners were allowed to voice their concerns about the state of the economy and the coronavirus.

Dr. Paul was asked about our supply chain and our future relationship with china.

"I think President Trump was already playing hard ball with the Chinese, I think more than any other recent administration either republican or democrat. He was under the feeling that they were doing unscrupulous things and getting away with a good deal without actually coming down on their tariffs," said Paul. "The other side of that story is China in foreign markets buy about 25% of our agriculture product so the trade war hurts there. But I do think that we're going to drive a more stringent deal with china now because I think having all of our antibiotics come out of their threatens our country."

Paul also touched on the issue of those who are unemployed making more on unemployment than if they were still working and questions where this money will come from looking at future generations.

"You know I've had people come up to me that are on unemployment and say you realize with the extra $600 I'm not making more than I've ever made before. And you know, even they realize it is a disincentive to work. The other problem is, say you're a restaurant and you've got the small business loans. They are grants if you can keep your workers but then the restaurants get this PPP money and are like oh yeah I'll just keep my workers and it'll be a grant. They've got to keep the workers and they can't get them to stay because unemployment pays more. So these are the sort of good intentions to go awry and this happens so often in government that people don't think through the consequences," said Paul.

Dr. Paul also talked about Governor Andy Beshear as he took other questions related to our economy and small business. Listen to that full interview attached to this story.