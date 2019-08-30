Rand Paul to hold annual U.S. Service Academy Information Fair

Sen. Rand Paul's office will host his annual event designed to give interested students and parents an opportunity to learn about U.S. service academies.

The U.S. Service Academy Information Fair at Western Kentucky University’s Knicely Conference Center will provide those interested an opportunity to learn more about the U.S. Military, U.S. Naval, U.S. Air Force, U.S. Coast Guard, and U.S. Merchant Marine Academies, as well as the Academy Nomination process.

Representatives from all academies will be available before and after the program to answer questions.

Kentuckians wishing to participate can RSVP by calling the Bowling Green office at 270-782-8303.

Registration: 5:00 p.m. CT (6:00 p.m. ET). Event begins: 6:00 p.m. CT (7:00 p.m. ET).