Randall Hester pleads guilty in death of Jonathan Havens

A man facing a second trial in the death of Jonathan Havens pleads guilty to manslaughter.

According to the Warren County Commonwealth’s Attorney, Randall Hester will receive a 15 year sentence to run consecutively to a 10 year sentence for a total of 25 years.

Havens was shot in a driveway in 2011. Hester was originally sentenced to prison for 35 years in 2014 after a jury found him guilty.

But in 2016, the Kentucky Supreme Court overturned Hester's conviction due to the testimony of two witnesses being allowed in the trial that the justices deemed hearsay.

