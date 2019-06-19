First Real ID pilot program counties announced; Hart County to soon see change

It's official -- Kentucky's new ID's will be rolled out in pilot programs, and one of those will be right in Hart County.

(Photo: Madison Martin)

Kentucky's Transportation Cabinet announced Franklin County will be the first to start the program, beginning June 28. Woodford and then Hart counties will follow.

"It's been a massive undertaking for the Department of Transportation so, I think people have been frustrated with the push-backs and push-backs, but they just want, when it comes out, to be right," explained Kayla Rountree, Hart County's Circuit Court Clerk. "They don't want there to be a lot of problems, a lot of glitches, so I can't blame them for that."

Once the program starts, getting your license will be different. Before, you would be able to go to your county's Circuit Clerk's office, snap a photo and receive your new ID day of.

"People are used to walking out with their drivers license or ID in hand. That's no longer how it's going to be. You're going to leave with a piece of paper, and then within 5 to 10 business days, you're going to get your actual credential mailed to you," said Rountree.

People will have the option to choose between a standard or Voluntary Travel ID card, which is compliant with the federal regulations for flying out of state.

Officials have also provided a way for residents whose current ID is about to expire to not have to pay fully for two new licenses.

"They can come in and they can renew just the same, except if they want the Voluntary Travel ID, when they do get it in our county or whatever county they're in, they can come back in and they can upgrade for a prorated fee of $15," said Rountree.

The exact date hasn't been set just yet for when Hart County will start their pilot program, but it will happen sometime in July.

The roll-out for the new Real ID's is expected to move in phases, and the full schedule for the rest of the state has yet to be released.

For information on what additional documentation you are required to bring in order to obtain a standard or Voluntary Travel ID, visit this link.