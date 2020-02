New real-time technology is coming soon to the Dixie Highway Bus Rapid Transit.

As our sister station WAVE 3 News reports, digital screens will be at each Dixie Rapid Transit bus stop; each screen will be give insight into line routes, inbound buses and local weather.

The first of many is already located at the Upper Hunters Trace bus shelter.

The Dixie Highway Bus Rapid Transit is a faster way to get around Louisville.