Realtor's Hope for Homeless surpasses donation goal

The 8th annual Realtor's Hope for Homeless camp out wrapped up Sunday evening and is said to have been a huge success.

In 2018, they began a partnership with Greek organizations at Western Kentucky University with their "Canstruct" event.

This year, WKU's Greek organizations brought in over 132,000 cans of food.

Last year, Hope for Homeless raised over 600,000 total servings of food and this year they have well surpassed that number.

"This year's event has definitely topped last year. This is the eighth annual Realtor's Hope for Homeless feeding local families and we have grown every year. We just want to give back to the community that we love. This is where we live, this is our home too. So, it is a great opportunity for us to be make an impact in the community in a positive way," said Beth Wheeler, the Realtor Community Service Chair for 2019.

All of the food will be distributed tomorrow to Warren County Schools and to HOTEL INC.

