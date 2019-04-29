Realtors Hope for Homeless Distribution Day

The Realtors Association of Southern Kentucky spent the day distributing the food donated at this years Realtors Hope for Homeless.

Representatives and volunteers from local schools picked up the donated food from last week's event to distribute among the students at their schools who need it the most.

While we can not give you an exact number of donations this year, Chairman Beth Wheeler says this year's donations have far surpassed last years event.

This is our eighth year and we've grown every single year thanks to the community members to our business partners. We love being able to help out the community with Realtor's Hope for Homeless. Feeding local families each and every year."

Hope for Homeless serves local schools including Bowling Green City and Warren County Schools, along with Russellville City, Logan County, Allen County, Edmonson County, Butler County, Simpson County Schools, and Hotel Inc.

Wheeler says if you missed last week's event, the Glow Run is this Fall and will benefit the same local schools.

