Record Deep Freeze Goes Away

Prepared by Chris Allen

Wednesday, November 13, 2019

One of the earliest measurable snows ever in November for Bowling Green brought us 1.3" officially - a new record for November 11th! The air stayed frigid in the wake of the snow, with a record cold high of only 27° Tuesday afternoon for Bowling Green! We may set one more record Wednesday. Our forecast low is 13°, which would match the old record low set back in 1911. At least Wednesday won't be as cold, as sunshine warms us back into the 40s. We should warm to near 50° Thursday. Friday may be slightly cooler before readings climb back into the 50s this weekend. The overall weather pattern looks dry and mild through Tuesday of next week.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, Much Warmer

High 42, Low 28, winds S-7

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny and Warmer

High 48, Low 27, winds SW-8

FRIDAY: Sunny, a Bit Cooler

High 46, Low 25, winds NE-7

