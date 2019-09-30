Record Warmth Expected Monday

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast
Prepared by Matt Stephens
Monday, September 30, 2019
Record Warmth is likely this week, (specifically Today, Tuesday and Wednesday), with a new record all-time high for October likely to be established Tuesday. (97) The current record high for October is 94. It will be late next week before readings finally cool off. Rain is badly needed, but chances for seeing it remain very slim until Sunday evening. Drought conditions and burn bans will continue for some time.
MONDAY: Mostly Sunny, Record Heat Expected
High 96, winds S-5
TONIGHT: A Few Passing Clouds
Low 68, winds S-4
TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny, Record Heat Expected
High 97, Low 69, winds SW-6
