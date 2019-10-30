Record grant awarded to support Kentucky Victim Advocacy Programs

On Wednesday, Governor Matt Bevin, Kentucky Justice and Public Safety Cabinet, and victim advocates from across the state announced that through several federal grants a record $37.9 million will be used to support crisis intervention services for victims of crime.

A total of 135 programs throughout Kentucky received funding through the federal Victims of Crime Act grant program, VOCA. The awards will mark a 50 percent increase over the amount provided in 2018.

“We are blessed to have a strong, committed network of victim advocacy programs and providers who are willing to step up and support Kentuckians in times of hardship and crisis,” said Gov. Bevin. “VOCA grants are one way that the state can come alongside these groups and assist them with the resources they need to carry out their important work. I am grateful to the Justice and Public Safety Cabinet for their work to leverage federal dollars to assist additional groups, and I applaud each grant recipient for all they do to help their fellow Kentuckians. They truly embody what it means when we say ‘We are Kentucky.’”

The grants will be used to help 14 child advocacy centers, 16 domestic violence shelters, 13 rape crisis centers, eight law enforcement-based programs, 34 prosecutor-based programs, six legal aid programs and 20 court appointed special advocates programs.

“These programs are a mission field for advocates, and often the only resource and comfort for those in a time of crisis,” said Kentucky Justice Secretary John Tilley. “Our grants team has done tremendous work to optimize the VOCA awards, and I’m especially thankful for the tireless sacrifices of our advocacy community who put in the long hours to assist victims through some of the worst experiences of their lives.”

A list of the VOCA organizations that received awards can be found attached to this story.