Record number of Gatton Academy Seniors named National Merit Semifinalists

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) --- Twenty-three seniors from The Gatton Academy of Mathematics and Science in Kentucky have been recognized as semifinalists in the 2020 National Merit Scholarship Competition, marking the most students recognized in a single school year in the program’s history.
Since The Gatton Academy’s inception in 2007, a total of 161 students have been named National Merit Semifinalists. Ninety-one current Gatton Academy seniors took the PSAT, meaning 25.27 percent of students achieved the National Merit Semifinalist level.
The 2019-2020 National Merit Semifinalists from The Gatton Academy are:
Caitlin Cook (Greenwood High School) of Bowling Green
William Dolan (J. Graham Brown School) of Louisville
Gavin Dooley (Edmonson County High School) of Smiths Grove
Edwin “EJ” Fields (Hazard High School) of Hazard
Bailey Knight (Paul L. Dunbar High School) of Lexington
Lorenzo Mahoney (Kentucky Country Day School) of Prospect
Owen Mefford (Bowling Green High School) of Bowling Green
Logan Mingus (Atherton High School) of Louisville
Jerry “J.B.” Morse II (Hopkinsville High School) of Hopkinsville
Maunil Mullick (Bowling Green High School) of Bowling Green
Lukas Negron (Western Hills High School) of Frankfort
Patrick O’Boyle (John Hardin High School) of Elizabethtown
Sarah Pedersen (Corbin High School) of Barbourville
Laurel Philpott (Nelson County High School) of Bardstown
Meghan Pierce (Warren East High School) of Smiths Grove
Jason Qiu (McCracken County High School) of Paducah
Christopher Nathaniel Smith (North Hardin Christian School) of Radcliff
Lydia Speer (Bowling Green High School) of Bowling Green
David Suarez (Southwestern High School) of Somerset
Hannah Suter (Martha Layne Collins High School) of Bowling Green
Elisha VanZant (Henry Clay High School) of Lexington
Sarah Vickers (George Rogers Clark High School) of Winchester
Rocco Wrentmore (Paul L. Dunbar High School) of Lexington