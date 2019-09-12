Record number of Gatton Academy Seniors named National Merit Semifinalists

Twenty-three seniors from The Gatton Academy of Mathematics and Science in Kentucky have been recognized as semifinalists in the 2020 National Merit Scholarship Competition, marking the most students recognized in a single school year in the program’s history.

Since The Gatton Academy’s inception in 2007, a total of 161 students have been named National Merit Semifinalists. Ninety-one current Gatton Academy seniors took the PSAT, meaning 25.27 percent of students achieved the National Merit Semifinalist level.

The 2019-2020 National Merit Semifinalists from The Gatton Academy are:

Caitlin Cook (Greenwood High School) of Bowling Green

William Dolan (J. Graham Brown School) of Louisville

Gavin Dooley (Edmonson County High School) of Smiths Grove

Edwin “EJ” Fields (Hazard High School) of Hazard

Bailey Knight (Paul L. Dunbar High School) of Lexington

Lorenzo Mahoney (Kentucky Country Day School) of Prospect

Owen Mefford (Bowling Green High School) of Bowling Green

Logan Mingus (Atherton High School) of Louisville

Jerry “J.B.” Morse II (Hopkinsville High School) of Hopkinsville

Maunil Mullick (Bowling Green High School) of Bowling Green

Lukas Negron (Western Hills High School) of Frankfort

Patrick O’Boyle (John Hardin High School) of Elizabethtown

Sarah Pedersen (Corbin High School) of Barbourville

Laurel Philpott (Nelson County High School) of Bardstown

Meghan Pierce (Warren East High School) of Smiths Grove

Jason Qiu (McCracken County High School) of Paducah

Christopher Nathaniel Smith (North Hardin Christian School) of Radcliff

Lydia Speer (Bowling Green High School) of Bowling Green

David Suarez (Southwestern High School) of Somerset

Hannah Suter (Martha Layne Collins High School) of Bowling Green

Elisha VanZant (Henry Clay High School) of Lexington

Sarah Vickers (George Rogers Clark High School) of Winchester

Rocco Wrentmore (Paul L. Dunbar High School) of Lexington