Grimes reports record number of businesses filed annual reports online

Kentucky Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes says a record number of Kentucky business filed their annual reports online.

Her office said all businesses are required to file annual reports at the end of June. This year, over 160,000 businesses did so online, setting a new record for the Commonwealth.

Grimes said Kentucky businesses have increasingly utilized online tools throughout her term.

“This saves businesses and the Commonwealth time and money," she said. "The percentage of entities put in bad standing continues to decrease, allowing good businesses to continue to prosper and our economy grow.”

Grimes encouraged business owners to provide their email addresses to her office, so they can receive deadline reminders and changes. She also said the office can help businesses detect identity theft.

Businesses who have yet to file annual reports will fall into bad standing with the office. Failing to comply with a 60-day final notice could result in the dissolution of the business.

You can file an annual report online here.

