Recovery efforts halted at Paradise Mine after fatal accident

The Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet is calling off recovery efforts for a man presumed dead at a Muhlenberg County mine.

Richard Knapp was working in a mine at at Central City's Paradise Mine, when a pair of methane gas explosions caused him to fall hundreds of feet on July 31.

Conditions at the mine were too dangerous for workers to begin recovery efforts immediately, but over the weekend they were able to lower cameras into the mine. The cameras saw no sign of Knapp.

Subsequent efforts by at least 25 workers also proved unsuccessful.

EEC Secretary Charles Snavely extended his sympathy to Knapp's family in a statement.

“While we had 25 mine safety personnel from across the state at the site, regrettably it became too unsafe to continue the recovery efforts,” Secretary Snavely. “But we have already begun looking into the cause of this accident and will make every attempt to use what we learn going forward to keep miners and mine workers as safe as possible.”

It's unknown what, if any, role Knapp's family played in the decision to stop recovery efforts.