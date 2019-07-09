Red Cross experiencing shortage of blood after 4th of July weekend

A spokesperson for the American Red Cross says the organization is experiencing a blood shortage following the 4th of July holiday weekend.

External Communications Manager Tiffany Taylor said the Red Cross has only a three-day supply of most blood types. She said a lack of donation events in early July exacerbated the shortage, after a slow donation month in June.

Anyone interested in donating blood can use the "Find a Drive" service on the Red Cross website. You can make appointments to donate blood on the same website.

Hosts in the Bowling Green area will be conducting a few blood drives within the next few weeks, including a series of three at the Holiday Inn University Plaza & Sloan Convention Center on July 12th, 19th, and 26th.