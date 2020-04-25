Registration full for drive-thru testing site in Bowling Green

From Tuesday, April 28th to Thursday, April 30th from 8:30 AM until 5:30 PM there will be a drive-thru COVID-19 testing at South Warren High School in Bowling Green.

In order to be tested, you must pre-register at the Kroger Health website.

Friday Governor Andy Beshear announced that the Bowling Green testing site is at full capacity. They are trying to test between 300 to 330 people a day.

Governor Beshear also mentioned testing sites in Lousiville and Lexington were at full capacity and Owensboro still had limited availability.

Please do not visit South Warren High School before Tuesday, April 28th at 8:30 AM to be tested. There will be no one at the school to perform the test until Tuesday.