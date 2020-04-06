Registration now OPEN for the National Corvette Museum's online car show!

With spring car shows, races, and other automotive events having been canceled or rescheduled, the National Corvette Museum has pulled together resources to offer then next best thing – an online car show.

The fun 'celebrity choice' car show is designed to keep spirits high, keep enthusiasts engaged and to continue promoting the car hobby during these unprecedented times.

Submissions are accepted online only April 6-12, 2020.

Cost to enter is $10 per car.

An additional $10 fee is applied to those wishing to also enter 'Best Story' or 'Most Unique / Personalized'.

Celebrity Choice Judging begins the week of April 13.

Winners will be announced on Thursday, April 23 with an online video!

One dash plaque per household will be mailed to entrants, as well as awards for each category.

You do not have to be a Museum member to enter.

All are welcome, including our international friends!

ENTRIES ACCEPTED NOW - SUNDAY, APRIL 12, 2020.

Click hereto enter.