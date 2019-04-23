Reily Township man facing animal cruelty charge

A Reily Township man is facing an animal cruelty charge after the Butler County Sheriff's Office received anonymous complaints about an emaciated dog.

BCSO said when they responded to a home on Main Street, they found a dog with no food or water, covered in severe open wounds, and starved.

David Neanover, 36, was charged with cruelty to a companion animal.

The dog was taken by the dog wardens and brought to the Humane Society where an exam was done. The dog also has a ulcer on its tongue making it hard for the animal to eat or drink.

“No normal human being could look at this dog and think this is acceptable. The pictures are hard to view. It’s much worse in person. Animal Friends will do everything they can to save this poor animal but the current condition is very bad. I am thankful that this was reported. I just hope he can be saved and adopted to someone who cares,” said Sheriff Richard Jones.

WARNING: Graphic images of the dog can be seen below.