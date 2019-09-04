Relief from the Heat Thursday!

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Shane Holinde

Wednesday, September 4, 2019

After a scorcher of a Wednesday, we get some relief. Sunshine returns Thursday, but highs will top out in the lower 80s as opposed to the lower 90s with lower humidity as well. We'll enjoy a clear, comfy night Thursday night before things slowly start heating back up this weekend. By early next week, another late-season heat wave shows up, with highs soaring into the low to mid 90s another time. Any chance for rain continues to look very slim well into next week.

In the Atlantic, we continue to watch Deadly Hurricane Dorian, which is currently a Category 2 system. This storm is now moving northward, paralleling the northeast coast of Florida. Dorian is expected to hug the SE U.S. coast as it turns northeastward, still bringing life threatening surges and hurricane force winds. We will keep you updated on the latest track of Deadly Hurricane Dorian.

THURSDAY: Sunny and Cooler

High 83, Low 58, winds N-9

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny, Warmer

High 89, Low 63, winds NW-6

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny, Very Warm

High 88, Low 63, winds NW-6