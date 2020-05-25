Remembering Robert Imel, local veteran who died from Agent Orange exposure

The effects of agent orange devastated the lives of many who served during the Vietnam War.

13 News sat down with the family of the late Robert E. Imel, who served 25-years in the U.S. Army, retiring as a Chief Warrant Officer. Robert's exposure to agent orange gave him cancer, and he died serving his country after battling his own battle with leukemia.

"I was devastated when I found out he wanted to join the military," said Barbara Imel, who is the widow to late Robert Imel. "When the Vietnam war occurred I remember him saying, 'Honey I think I should be apart of that.' The reasoning didn't seem good to me but he had always had it in his heart that he wanted to serve his country."

"Out of respect for him I hid a lot of my feelings and let him go with the understanding the kiss was never goodbye it was I'll see you later," said Barbara. "We did communicate using the postal system which getting a letter to Vietnam could take months. In the beginning it was just torture waiting for that letter to come. I would hound the mailman but then I learned that's just the way it was."

Military.com says, "Agent Orange refers to a blend of tactical herbicides the U.S. military sprayed in the jungles of Vietnam and around the Korean demilitarized zone to remove trees and dense tropical foliage that provided enemy cover. Herbicides were also used by the U.S. military to defoliate military facilities in the U.S. and in other countries as far back as the 1950s."

And says the Veteran Affairs presumes the following diseases to be service-connected for such exposed Veterans:

AL amyloidosis,

Chloracne or other acneform disease similar to chloracne,

Chronic B-cell leukemias (including, but not limited to, hairy-cell leukemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia),

Diabetes mellitus (Type 2),

Hodgkin's disease,

Ischemic heart disease.

Multiple myeloma,

Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma,

Parkinson's disease,

Peripheral Neuropathy, Early-Onset

Porphyria cutanea tarda,

Prostate cancer,

Respiratory cancers (lung, bronchus, larynx, trachea),

Soft-tissue sarcoma (other than osteosarcoma, chondrosarcoma, Kaposi's sarcoma, or mesothelioma)

"When he became ill the first sign of his illness was just fatigue, and then extreme fatigue. The diagnosis came when we went through the VA in Nashville, through a lot of testing they confirmed it was leukemia, it was advancing rapidly and it was from agent orange," said Barbara. "We didn't tell the family right away. He knew that's what it was but he wasn't able to say anything just yet."

"I'm a private emotional person but I have to say I did have a couple melt downs but then I realized that's God's plan. That's what he [Robert] wanted, that was his choice. He didn't regret one single moment," said Barbara.



Deacon Robert “Bob” Imel, 71, of Bowling Green, died Dec. 30, 2011, at the Hospice Center.

He was a native of Urbana, Ohio, and graduated from Urbana High School in 1958. He served 25 years in the U.S. Army, retiring as a chief warrant officer W3 in 1987. He served several overseas tours, including Vietnam, Germany and Turkey, as well as a number of stateside assignments. Upon his retirement from the Army, he became vice president and director of fixed operations at Swope Family of Dealerships in Hardin County for 10 years. He was the first executive director of Hardin County Habitat for Humanity. During his tenure with Habitat, he was called to ministry in the Catholic church and ordained a permanent deacon by the Archdiocese of Louisville. He served as a deacon at St. Christopher Catholic Church of Radcliff and later continued his ministry as the deacon of St. Joseph Catholic Church. During his life, he was actively involved in the military, civilian and church community. He was involved in Boy Scouts, Warrant Officers Association, American Red Cross of Louisville, United Way of Central Kentucky, Knights of Columbus, St. Vincent de Paul Society, Warren County Ministerial Association and a number of other organizations.

He was the son of the late Howard and Donna Imel of Urbana, Ohio. He is survived by his wife, Barbara; a son, Joseph, and his wife, Tracy, and grandson, Zach, all of Bowling Green; three daughters, Susan Galvan and her husband, David, and granddaughter, Alexis, all of Hoover, Ala., Michelle Holmes and her husband, John, of Fayetteville, N.C., and Catherine Sanspree and her husband, Brandon, of Bowling Green; a sister, Janet Imel Metherd of Urbana; and two brothers, Charles Imel and Donald Imel and his wife, Janet, all of Urbana.

