Remembering the legacy of Kayren Essenpreis

An uncertain time for many families and even more so when the difficultly comes when saying goodbye to a loved one. But in this era of the coronavirus families are no longer able to hug or give close condolences.

This pandemic is changing the way we mourn our loved ones as mass gatherings are no longer permitted to further prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The community on Monday remembers a local hero through a drive-thru procession at J.C. Kirby and Sons Funeral Chapel. Kayren Sue Sssenpreis, who was a first responder/paramedic for the Medical Center, Butler, Logan and Ohio counties for 27 years as well as a 25-year veteran.

J.C. Kirby and Sons Funeral Chapel are now conducting drive-thru funeral services to help keep families safe who wish to pay their last respects and love as they say their final goodbyes during this most difficult time.

Our hearts go out to Kayren and her family at this time. For dedicating decades of her life to serve her community. A true local hero.