Renegade Race Fuels and Lubricants announces production of hand sanitizer

Renegade Race Fuels & Lubricants a division of Valor, LLC is proud to announce the production of Renegade Hand Sanitizer.

The demand for hand sanitizer has far exceeded the current supplies in the United States and Renegade says they are here to help ease that burden.

“While many have entered quickly into the hand sanitizer market, we wanted to take our time and do it correctly to not only meet the temporary FDA requirements, but the long term requirements needed as well," said Renegade Founder, Toby Baptiste.

Our hand sanitizer will be safe for regular use and also hospital use. There are also a lot of suppliers promising fulfillment of smaller packaging orders, that in reality cannot fulfill them. We feel like we are in a great position to fill both small and larger packaging orders.

It gives me great joy that the Renegade division of Valor stands unique, and has not laid off a single person or reduced regular pay during this time. I am committed to not having any member of our Renegade staff become an unemployment statistic due to COVID-19, even if it comes out of my own back pocket.

Any connection to help us get the Renegade Hand Sanitizer into the marketplace will be appreciated, as it helps us positively impact our community while keeping our sales and operations teams working.”

Renegade Hand Sanitizer is an FDA approved hand sanitizer, that is available in both liquid and gel form ideal for use outside the restroom to provide hand hygiene at the work-place or on the go.

This product is manufactured through small batch blending, just like our performance fuels. This product is available in two-ounce bottles, eight-ounce bottles, one-gallon jugs, quarts, five-gallon pails, drums, and totes.

They are also an ethanol terminal, if you need alcohol for manufacturing and have a TTB permit and/ or need hand sanitizer in bulk please call < a href="tel:800-733-3381">800-733-3381.