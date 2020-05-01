Need to renew your Carrying Concealed Deadly Weapons permit? Renew today on the Kentucky State Police website.

You can renew your Carrying Concealed Deadly Weapons permit on the Kentucky State Police website at www.kentuckystatepolice.org

Once there, click on the Resources tab at the top of the page, then on the drop-down menu click CCDW Online.

That will then direct you to the new page Kentucky State Police Concealed Carry Licensing, and you will then click on Register Now.

Fill in some basic information.

Next you will be prompted to check your email that was used for registering so that the account can be verified.

After this step is completed, follow the link that was sent to your email and you should be able to log in to your account.

From this home screen you should be able to choose the option that you need to complete.