Renovations to Fountain Square Park officially complete

It took nearly a year of construction but the renovations to Fountain Square park are officially complete

Renovations to Fountain Square Park are officially complete! The project took nearly a year to complete and almost 4 million dollars! The city of BG will celebrate tomorrow with a ribbon cutting in the square at 3pm. @CityofBGKY pic.twitter.com/iM8KEFXk02 — Brandon Jarrett 13 News (@Brandon13News) December 2, 2019

This project replaced all sidewalks in and around Fountain Square Park including Heritage Trail. New crosswalks were added and improvements to irrigation in the park, increased bicycle parking and added bike lanes, created new loading zones and additional parallel parking and added new pedestrian crossing indicator poles.

In addition, these updates and renovations have brought the park and downtown area into ADA compliance.

"It is amazing the redevelopment around here. The streets are all newly topped, the sidewalks are all brand new, the pavers are all brand new. We've got really wide side walks so we can have more of a cafe feel. We've actually squared off the square creating more parking, a little better traffic flow as you go around," said city commissioner, Sue Parrigin.

Both Capitol Alley and Morris Alley were also updated. Morris Alley was re-created with a “guitar” paver system and now features new drainage as well as centenary lighting. Capitol Alley received new lighted bollards, landscaping and sidewalk design.

The overall cost for this project was $3.9 million.

The City of Bowling will hold a ribbon cutting for the grand re-opening of the newly renovated Fountain Square Park on Tuesday, December 3rd, 2019 at 3 p.m. on the Square.

Fountain Square Park is located at 445 East Main Avenue.