Reopening Task Forces created to prepare Kentucky courts

Chief Justice of Kentucky John D. Minton Jr. announced Friday that he has created three task forces to plan how courts across the state will resume limited in-person services.

“As Kentucky begins to gradually reopen business, the courts must prepare to do the same,” Chief Justice Minton told those who serve in the Judicial Branch, according to a press release. “Although in-person services are suspended until May 31, our next priority is a reopening plan that respects social distancing while allowing greater access to the courts. Please note that this will be a limited, phased approach to ensure the health and safety of our court family and the public.”

Chief Justice Minton has formed three task forces, one each for Circuit, Family and District courts. A Supreme Court justice will head each task force, with judges and circuit clerks from throughout the commonwealth serving as its members.

According to the release, Minton said that one of the main concerns is how to handle traffic flow in court facilities to minimize lines in the Offices of Circuit Court Clerk and avoid large crowds in courtrooms.

“We’re all in this together and we welcome your suggestions,” the release says Chief Justice Minton told staff. “We carefully planned how to provide essential services while observing social distancing and I’m confident we will just as carefully prepare to resume in-person services.”

The Administrative Office of the Courts says there are no details yet on how the courts will resume in-person services but that information will be released as it becomes available.