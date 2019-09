Representative James Comer's next town hall meeting is scheduled for Thursday September 5 in Allen County.

This meeting is the latest in a string of meetings hosted by Congressman Comer. Previous meetings took place in Adair County and Metcalfe County.

The Scottsville event will begin on the second floor of the Allen County Fiscal Court at 2 p.m.

Comer will discuss current events and take time to answer questions from his constituents in Kentucky's 1st District.