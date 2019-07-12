Rep. Guthrie announces $377,259 grant for Western Kentucky University

Western Kentucky University will receive a $377,259 grant from the National Science Foundation.

The announcement comes from Congressman Brett Guthrie, who represents Kentucky's 2nd district.

The school will use the grant to buy a Laser Scanning Confocal Microscope. That kind of microscope uses a special design to block out-of-focus light.

“WKU is a top-rate academic institution, and I am proud to represent WKU in Congress,” said Guthrie. “I am proud that the National Science Foundation has recognized this and awarded WKU this competitive grant."

"This microscope, which is utilized by scientists to look at genes, will help faculty and graduate student researchers, as well as enhance the learning experience for undergraduates and students at Gatton Academy.”

