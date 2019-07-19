Locals can learn from experts at "Grow with Google" event in Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -- Google is offering free workshops and coaching in Bowling Green, as part of the tech company's "Grow with Google" program.
The event will start Friday morning at 9:30 a.m. at the Bob Kirby Branch of the Warren County Library, with workshops lasting through 4:30 p.m.
Rep. Brett Guthrie, who represents District 2, will appear in one of the workshops. Guthrie's workshops starts at 11:30 a.m.
Topics will include non-profit opportunities, connecting your business to the internet, and networking. Google representatives say the program will include something for everyone.
Google is also offering one-on-one coaching at the library. You can make a reservation at their desk on-site.
The full list of events is available here.