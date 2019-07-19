Locals can learn from experts at "Grow with Google" event in Bowling Green

Google is offering free workshops and coaching in Bowling Green, as part of the tech company's "Grow with Google" program.

The event will start Friday morning at 9:30 a.m. at the Bob Kirby Branch of the Warren County Library, with workshops lasting through 4:30 p.m.

Rep. Brett Guthrie, who represents District 2, will appear in one of the workshops. Guthrie's workshops starts at 11:30 a.m.

Topics will include non-profit opportunities, connecting your business to the internet, and networking. Google representatives say the program will include something for everyone.

Google is also offering one-on-one coaching at the library. You can make a reservation at their desk on-site.

The full list of events is available here.