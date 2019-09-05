Rep. James Comer holds public forum in Allen County

Congressman James Comer has been traveling the Bluegrass holding forums listening to concerns from residents.

Thursday afternoon Congressman Comer made a stop in Allen County.

Comer told those in attendance some of the things his colleagues and him are working on in Washington.

He then took questions from those who had certain concerns with issues affecting their county or the country.

Comer spoke on one of the biggest topics currently in discussion, possible changes to gun laws.

"You know if you pass more gun control laws, the peolple that abide by the laws are going to continue to abide by the laws and thr criminals are going to break the laws we have got to have a respect for our constitution in this country. It's clear in the Constitution that the peolple have the right to keep and bear arms, I strongly support that." -- Rep. James Comer.

Comer adds he is working with the FDA and the U.S. Department of Agriculture to regulate cbd oil and that the regulations are common sense and not regulations that put people out of business.