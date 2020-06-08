Rep. James Comer to tour Metcalfe Co. factory

Congressman James Comer will be joining local officials to visit a Metcalfe County factory Tuesday.

According to a release, he'll be touring American Shield Apparel's factory, where the new operation is playing a key role in the fight against COVID-19 by manufacturing gowns for area hospitals and nursing homes.

American Shield recently acquired a closed garment factory, re-hiring employees to save jobs and produce much needed personal protective equipment (PPE). The company then partnered with other area garment manufacturers to expand capacity and meet the high demand for quality PPE gowns.