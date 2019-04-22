Rep. Moulton is latest to enter 2020 presidential race

Ahead of former vice president Joe Biden’s expected announcement this week, another Democrat has entered a crowded primary field.

Rep. Seth Moulton, D-MA, is running for the Democratic presidential nomination, according to media reports, including WBUR.

He has launched a campaign website, Seth Moulton for America, which lists national security and foreign policy as his top issue.

His solution is working smarter. On his campaign website, Moulton said, “When it comes to national security, our solution has too often been only ‘more:’ more ships, more troops, more spending. But instead of always fighting with more, we have to fight smarter. No more building outdated, costly weapons systems—we need to make sure our troops have the best technology to defeat our adversaries and support our allies.”

Among his solutions, more alliances, diplomacy and “taking care of those who take care of us," including veterans.

Moulton joined the U.S. Marines after graduating from Harvard University in 2001. He served four tours in Iraq.

He began his political career in 2014 by defeating six-term incumbent Congressman John Tierney.

Moulton is best known for his effort to block Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi from becoming Speaker of the House again in 2018. His effort ultimately failed.

He has been a frequent critic of President Donald Trump, taking issue with his foreign policy and claims that the Mueller investigation is a “witch hunt,” the Associated Press reported.

Moulton supports ending the electoral college, the “Green New Deal” and strengthening gun laws.

He isn’t the only person from Massachusetts vying for the Democratic nomination. Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren joined the race months ago, and former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld is challenging Trump for the Republican nomination.

